'Tell Your Super Boss To Chill': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Fresh Jibe At Lt Governor VK Saxena

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday as the two continue to be embroiled in a power tussle in the national capital.

As the Lieutenant Governor hit out at the AAP government over delays in payment of dues to Dalit sanitation workers, Kejriwal responded saying, "As much as LG sahib scolds me everyday, even my wife does not scold me."

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "The number of love letters LG sahib has sent in the last six months, even my wife did not write as many letters to me in my whole life."

Suggesting that Lieutenant Governor Saxena was acting at the behest of someone above them, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "LG sahib, chill a bit. And also tell your super boss to chill a little."

LG साहिब रोज़ मुझे जितना डाँटते हैं, उतना तो मेरी पत्नी भी मुझे नहीं डाँटतीं।



पिछले छः महीनों में LG साहिब ने मुझे जितने लव लेटर लिखे हैं, उतने पूरी ज़िंदगी में मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लिखे।



LG साहिब, थोड़ा chill करो। और अपने सुपर बॉस को भी बोलो, थोड़ा chill करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2022

The Delhi government under AAP has been engaged in a tussle with the Lieutenant Governors year after year. It has often accused the Lt Governors of being the agents of BJP-led NDA at the Centre, and hindering the Delhi government's work.

The LG asked Chief Secretary to look into a complaint of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) citing non-payment of bills to the tune of Rs 16 crore by Delhi Government to over 1000 Dalit workers engaged in cleaning of sewer lines in the national capital through Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The LG said, "This was a serious matter and asked the Chief Secretary to take immediate steps to clear all genuine claims of these Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali so that these marginalized workers do not face any hardship during the festivals."

The LG's directions come in wake of a representation made by DICCI, led by its chairman Dr Milind Kamble who met the Lieutenant Governor on September 30, complaining about the apathy of the Delhi Government towards these Dalit workers who are the first generation entrepreneurs.

The DJB had signed an agreement with DICCI for implementing a technology-based solution for sewer cleaning to eliminate manual scavenging in Delhi on February 28, 2019, under which 189 contractors from marginalized communities were engaged by DJB for cleaning of the sewer lines. These contractors have engaged over 1000 sanitation workers who are responsible for the cleaning of sewers in the DJB areas.

Also, to implement the project, these contractors purchased sewer cleaning machines with loan assistance under the "Stand up India" scheme, a flagship scheme of the Prime Minister that aims at supporting the poor and the marginalized to become self-reliant.

The State Bank of India has extended the term loan up to 90 per cent of the project cost, that is Rs 40 lakh for each machine and the remaining 10 per cent of the margin money was brought in by the Dalit entrepreneurs. Thus, the EMI payment to the bank forms the major expenditure every month apart from the recurring operation and maintenance expenses of these machines.

However, due to non-payment of bills by the Delhi Government, these Dalit workers have been forced to go without salary for several months and the contractors are unable to meet the critical recurring expenses like fuel, operation and maintenance and repayment of bank EMIs.

(With ANI inputs)