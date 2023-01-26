Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Requests LG VK Saxena To Postpone Friday's Meeting; Here's Why

Delhi LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena, had expressed his willingness to meet the AAP leader on Friday. (ANI)

AMID the ongoing tussle between Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the latter on Thursday invited Kejriwal, his minister, and 10 other AAP MLAs for a meeting. However, the Delhi Chief Minister requested LG to postpone the meeting shortly after receiving the invitation.

"Thank you LG sir. I am going to Punjab tomorrow. We are requesting the Honorable Lieutenant Governor to give another time for the meeting," read a statement from the Delhi CM's office.

The Delhi LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena, had expressed his willingness to meet the AAP leader at 4 p.m. on Friday.

As both the Kejriwal-led government and the Delhi LG share a troubled relationship, the latest point of contention between the two has been the Delhi government's proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

Earlier, the AAP government had accused the LG of rejecting the proposal. A protest was also held on January 16 in the National Capital between Vidhan Sabha and Raj Niwas, as they wanted to meet with Saxena.However, the AAP leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers, had to return after waiting for nearly half an hour.

Meanwhile, Saxena said that he had invited the Chief Minister and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, but they chose to come with 80 people and went on to "make a convenient political posture that LG refused to meet me."

Saxena also said that he never rejected the Finland training for the primary teachers of the National Capital but had raised questions about a "more cost-effective" option.

"You are indeed a driven person, and I am sure that you will take cognizance of the facts stated above and take remedial measures to engage meaningfully and constructively to rectify the grave shortcomings, for better outcomes," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a rare sense of bonhomie was seen on Thursday between the Delhi CM and LG when Kejriwal attended the "at home" function ahead of Republic Day on Tuesday organised by the LG ar Raj Niwas.