Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Raises Slogan 'Prison Locks Will Break' As CBI Quizzes Sisodia; BJP Hits Back

AAM AADMI Party Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said sisodia will be free, however, there has been no official information about Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest.

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Prison locks will break, Manish Sisodia will be free." He also shared a video of Sisodia addressing his supporters before going to the investigative agency for questioning in an alleged liquor policy scam case.

Earlier, in a video clip shared by AAP Leader Kejriwal, Sisodia stated that the government wishes to imprison him, but he is a follower of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and is not afraid of going to jail.

"20-year-olds sacrificed their lives for our freedom struggle. The nation demands sacrifice once again. The nation demands once again someone who is not scared to go to jail, and we are proud that we don't fear that," he said.

Sisodia also alleged that the "Saffron Party" was aiming to send him to prison.

"Their (BJP) aim is to send me to jail to stop me from going to Gujarat. Nothing was found against me in the raids," he says.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the AAP over the rally taken by the party leader Manish Sisodia.

"The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if Aam Aadmi Party has won the World Cup of corruption. Arvind Kejriwal was a part of Anna Hazare's Andolan and used to say that he would finish corruption, but now it seems AAP has itself become the most corrupt party in the country," Patra said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"It seems a new trend has started. Before appearing for summoning, the leaders go to Rajghat in the name of Satyagraha. There is absolutely no connection between corruption and Satyagraha. It is a clear insult of Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi," Patra said.

Sisodia, who oversees the excise agency, has come under scrutiny for alleged deliberate and gross procedural errors that gave liquor licensees for the years 2021–2022 an unfair advantage during the tendering process.

Sisodia is thought to have made decisions that were outside the Excise Policy's legal requirements, which might have had a significant financial impact. According to earlier reports, the exchequer suffered significant losses as a result of these "undue financial favours" given to liquor licensees after the deadline for awarding contracts.

The excise policy was approved by the Delhi Cabinet, which is led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the midst of the severe Delta Covid-19 outbreak in 2021.

Sisodia was one of 15 people charged in a FIR that the CBI filed in August.