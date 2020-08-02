The toxic Punjab hooch tragedy has claimed 86 lives so far and an arrest of 25 people has been made by the Punjab Police amid the demands for the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took to Twitter to demand a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed 86 lives so far. The AAP’s leader whose party is in opposition in Congress-ruled Punjab, in a tweet said, "The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police."



“Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police,” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted on the microblogging site.



The toxic Punjab hooch tragedy has claimed 86 lives so far and an arrest of 25 people has been made by the Punjab Police amid the demands for the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.



Meanwhile, the Punjab government claimed that it had busted an illicit liquor racket spread across several districts in Punjab from Tarn Taran to the Shambhu border (Patiala district) with Haryana and also suspended seven officials from the excise department and six police officers in relation to this case. The Chief Minister of Punjab also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation each to the families of the deceased.



However, several allegations have surfaced by the opposition parties including the statement made by the leader of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Badal who called it a "murder" perpetrated by the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Congress.



"It is a murder, pure and simple. All the guilty, including ministers and ruling party MLAs, be arrested," the leader asserted.

