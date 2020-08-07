Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) with an aim to reduce pollution levels in the national capital and generate employment.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) with an aim to reduce pollution levels in the national capital and generate employment. Terming the EVP country's most progressive policy, Kejriwal said that financial assistance up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be given to people on the purchase of electric vehicles.

"We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital," Kejriwal said.

Under the Electric Vehicle Policy, the government will provide financial assistance to those buying electric cars, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, the Delhi chief minister said.

"Delhi Govt will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars & Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws & e-rickshaws."

He said that the government is hoping five lakh registrations of new electric vehicles over the next five years.

"We hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next 5 years. An 'EV Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy," CM Kejriwal said, adding that "this Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma