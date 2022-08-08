Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of 'Dostvaad', Demands Centre To Provide Free Education, Healthcare

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the central government for disturbing the peaceful environment of the country. He alleged the central government for waiving off debts "worth Rs 10 lakh crore" of those who were close to the government.

Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he accused the party of 'dostvaad' (favouring friends) and Congress of 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) without naming them, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said his party is trying to usher 'Bharatvaad' (Indianness).

"These people waived off the loans of ₹ 10 lakh crore of their friends. Such people should be called traitors and investigation carried out against them," he said in an online briefing.

He also raised questions on the government asking why should only ministers get free electricity and not ordinary citizens. "What's wrong in providing free water, free education?" he asked and attacked the Centre for calling them freebies while writing off massive corporate debts.

He asked the central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity, and unemployment allowance for people in the country.

"An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity, and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said amongst people that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it," said Kejriwal while addressing a short press conference on Monday.

"As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, I demand the Central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity, and unemployment allowance in the country. Those who call it 'Revdi' are traitors of the country," he added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July said that the freebies culture is dangerous for the development of the nation. He also added that we need to defeat this mentality and "remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country".

"This Revdi culture (or the freebies culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports, or defence corridors for you," PM had said.

"Together, we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country," he added.

(With agency inputs)