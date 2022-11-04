Delhi Implements GRAP Stage 4 As Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital; What Curbs Will Be Imposed

DELHI has been witnessing poor air quality levels for the past few weeks. Now, the air quality in the national capital region has plummeted to the severe plus category with a thick layer of smog engulfing the capital city and adjoining areas. The air quality index in Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe plus' (450 AQI) category for the second consecutive day. As per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the 'Severe'/ 'Severe+' category from November 3 to November 5.

In wake of the alarming level of air quality in the National Capital Region, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented. While the primary focus is on restrictions on entry and intra-Delhi movement of vehicles, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed all agencies to strictly implement Stage IV.

The order stated that the state government may take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis. The central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home.

What is GRAP:

First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: stage 1 - "poor" (AQI 201-300), stage 2 - "very poor" (AQI 301-400), stage 3 - "severe" (AQI 401-450) and stage 4 - "severe plus" (AQI above 450).

This year, based on forecasts, curbs on polluting activities are being imposed three days in advance. Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations touched a particular threshold.

GRAP Stage IV: What will be banned

1. Ban on the use of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR; BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempted.

2. Ban on entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi; those carrying essential commodities exempted.

3. Ban on construction and demolition works in linear public projects such as highways, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, and pipelines in Delhi-NCR.

4. Closure of all industries that are not running on clean fuels in NCR ordered, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply, other than the fuels as per the standard list of approved fuels for NCR. Industries like milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment or devices, drugs and medicines shall, however, be exempted from these restrictions.

5. States to decide on the closure of schools, non-emergency commercial activities and odd-even scheme for vehicles.

6. Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home for their employees.

7. Ban on Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital. Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.