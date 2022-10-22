Delhi Chokes On Smog Ahead of Diwali; AQI In 'Poor' Category, Likely To Deteriorate More

The air quality in Delhi will continue to remain in the “poor” category today.

By JE News Desk
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 11:11 AM IST
Minute Read
Delhi Chokes On Smog Ahead of Diwali; AQI In 'Poor' Category, Likely To Deteriorate More
Visual from Lodhi Road (Left) and Visual from Kartavya Path (Right) (ANI Photo)

AHEAD of Diwali, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated as it remained in the “poor” category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood a 262 on Saturday, as per the  System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. In Noida, the air quality was recorded as  “very poor” with AQI 306 while in Gurugram it is in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 156.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 260 at 9 am today. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

The air quality in Delhi will continue to remain in the “poor” category. On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that Delhi-NCR's AQI is likely to be 300 plus on October 22, which means the "very poor" category.

Also Read
'Biggest Crisis Of 100 Years Can't Go Away In 100 Days', Says PM Modi At..
'Biggest Crisis Of 100 Years Can't Go Away In 100 Days', Says PM Modi At..

The CAQM in its tweet said that air quality will move towards "Very Poor". "All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very POOR' Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned," read the tweet from CAQM.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The weather department further predicted that the mercury is likely to touch a high of 32 degrees Celsius during the day.

Also Read
15 UP Labourers Killed After Bus Collides With Truck In MP's Rewa; PM Modi..
15 UP Labourers Killed After Bus Collides With Truck In MP's Rewa; PM Modi..

The air quality in Delhi gets also affected due to stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the winter season. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. In order to reduce traffic pollution, the Delhi government has announced the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign also.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.