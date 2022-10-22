Delhi Chokes On Smog Ahead of Diwali; AQI In 'Poor' Category, Likely To Deteriorate More

AHEAD of Diwali, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated as it remained in the “poor” category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood a 262 on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. In Noida, the air quality was recorded as “very poor” with AQI 306 while in Gurugram it is in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 156.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 260 at 9 am today. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The air quality in Delhi will continue to remain in the “poor” category. On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that Delhi-NCR's AQI is likely to be 300 plus on October 22, which means the "very poor" category.

The CAQM in its tweet said that air quality will move towards "Very Poor". "All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very POOR' Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned," read the tweet from CAQM.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The weather department further predicted that the mercury is likely to touch a high of 32 degrees Celsius during the day.

The air quality in Delhi gets also affected due to stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the winter season. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. In order to reduce traffic pollution, the Delhi government has announced the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign also.