Delhi Chandni Chowk Fire: Over 50 Shops Gutted, 22 Fire Tenders At Spot; Dousing Ops Still Underway

THE MASSIVE blaze which broke out at the famous Bhagirath Palace market in Delhi Chandni Chowk area is still ablaze and over 50 shops have been gutted in the fire so far. Meanwhile, dousing operations are currently underway with over 22 fire tenders engaged in the cooling process. As per the fire officials, a call was received at around 9 pm yesterday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said. "Fire is under control. Now 22 fire tenders are working for cooling operations. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known," Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

Chandni Chowk, Delhi | Visuals from Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out last night; Several fire tenders on spot to douse it https://t.co/LwZ7RFQGFX pic.twitter.com/xa3I94Lg3z — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

As per the fire officials, weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lanes posed a major challenge for Delhi Fire Service to carry out its fire-fighting operations. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the incident and said he is taking stock of the situation from the district administration concerned.

Atul Garg on Thursday tweeted, "Fire in Chandni Chowk. Total 40 fire vehicles and 200-plus fire personnel were deployed. Major concern weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lane, building started collapsing. This incident of fire in Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk late last night is very sad. Since last night, the fire brigade personnel are working hard to douse the flames. I am taking information about this from district administration".

Fire in chandni chowk, total 40 fire vehicles & 200 plus fire personnel deployed, major concern weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lane, building started collapsing. pic.twitter.com/Zz5opI9Fsw — Atul Garg (@gargatul65) November 24, 2022

Former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who visited the site in the early hours today said that the main building that caught fire was collapsing slowly as two floors were completely damaged. He informed that the fire tenders and police are at the site and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.