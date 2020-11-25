Delhi Police today said that it has rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi may witness a massive confrontation on Thursday as thousand of farmers from several states have started marching towards the national capital for staging a demonstration against the farms laws brought by the central government.

The call for the “Delhi Chalo” march on November 26 and 27 was given by the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. The farmer bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever stopped from moving towards the national capital.

Delhi Police today said that it has rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws. It said legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

"REGARDING FARMER ORGANIZATIONS MARCH TO DELHI ON 26&27 NOVEMBER. All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.

"Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law," it said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Haryana and Punjab have set up barricades at their borders and deployed additional police forces to prevent entry of farmers into their respective states.

A Punjab Police official on duty at Khanauri inter-state border told reporters that the Haryana Police used cranes to put boulders on roads and the movement of traffic to the other side has been stopped.

Haryana Police's Ambala Range IG Y Puran Kumar told reporters that the Shambhu inter-state border will be sealed for two days from November 26.

Haryana farmers, meanwhile, started to gather near Mohra village on the GT road near Ambala Cantt for their march to Delhi.

The farmer leaders from Haryana claimed that their "Delhi Chalo" call for November 26 and 27 is on and they will proceed to the national capital in a peaceful manner.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday had said that the state borders with Punjab would remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

In Punjab, farmers were already assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugarhan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan on Wednesday said they are ready for their march to Delhi on November 26.

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has claimed that over two lakh farmers associated with it will enter Haryana through Khanauri and Dabwali.

Farmers have brought ration, vegetables, wood and other essentials for their march. In view of cold weather conditions, they have stocked quilts, blankets and covered their trolleys with tarpaulin.

