'Delhi Chalo' March: The minister's request came after two days of the face-off between the police and members of different farmers' associations marching towards Delhi as a part of their Delhi Chalo March.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Requesting farmers to end their agitation against the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the Central government is always ready for talks with the farmers and appealed to them to end their protests in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and winter season.

"The government has always been ready to discuss issues with farmers. We have invited farmers' organisations for another round of talks on 3rd December. I appeal to them to leave agitation in view of COVID-19 and winter," Narendra Singh Tomar said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The government has always been ready to discuss issues with farmers. We have invited farmers' organizations for another round of talks on 3rd December. I appeal to them to leave agitation in view of COVID-19 and winter: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/GPfjOBPpIR — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

The minister's request came after two days of the face-off between the police and members of different farmers' associations marching towards Delhi as a part of their Delhi Chalo March.

After two days of the scuffle between the protesting farmers and the police personnel deployed at the border areas of Delhi and Haryana, the Delhi police on Friday allowed the farmers to enter the national capital under police protection and demonstrate peacefully at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area in Delhi.

Delhi: Farmers enter the national capital through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area#DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/Oy4JcVj6lV — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

"After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi: Police give farmers permission to enter Delhi & protest



"We've crossed about 10 barriers on our way. We're thankful to the administration for giving us permission to protest. We're happy and only want a peaceful resolution to the issue," says a farmer at Tikri border area pic.twitter.com/gj8uUyJwbY — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi government officials reached the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari to review the facilities provided to the protesting farmers. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said that they have come here to arrange basic facilities like water for the farmers. “We've come here to deploy water tankers for farmers. AAP govt stands by farmers. Arvind Kejriwal-led govt will take care of them," Raghav Chadh said as quoted by ANI.

Delhi govt officials reach Nirankari Samagam Ground, Burari to review arrangements for farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.



“We've come here to deploy water tankers for farmers. AAP govt stands by farmers. Arvind Kejriwal-led govt will take care of them," says Raghav Chaddha, AAP pic.twitter.com/2NRkygrc3V — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had also denied permission to Delhi Police to convert nine stadiums in temporary jails for the protesting farmers. Though the police have allowed the protesters to enter the national capital, the clash between the farmers and cops have continued at several Delhi borders.

The agitation by farmers' associations continued on Friday morning at several Delhi borders, including the Singhu and Tikri borders. Some of the protesters even threw stones and broke barricades in an attempt to proceed forward towards the national capital.

Punjab: Protesting farmers jump barricades in Sirsa, say they're going to Delhi for their rights.



"Whatever we do will be peaceful. We won't harm any person or property. Even if we have to stay for a month, we will. Even if we have attain martyrdom, we will," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/rGHBzFWHpY — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

The police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the agitating protesters. The police had deployed hundreds of officers at different entry points to the capital, parking trucks full of sand and laying barbed wire to block the farmers' path.

#WATCH Water cannon and tear gas shells used to disperse protesting farmers at Shambu border, near Ambala pic.twitter.com/EaqmJLhAZI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

The farmers are protesting against the newly formed farm laws, according to which, they are now free to sell their products to anyone at any price, instead of to state-controlled markets at assured rates. The farmers claim that the acts will reduce their earnings and impact the minimum support price regime.

The government, however, has sought to allay the apprehensions of farmers saying that MSP will continue and that the new farm laws provide them with the opportunity to sell their produce anywhere.

Earlier yesterday, thousands of farmers reached Haryana border to proceed further to Delhi to protest against the new farm laws. he farmers allegedly tried to jump over barricades in Haryana, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas at several places, including the Delhi-Karnal border. While the Haryana Police defended itself for using water cannons to stop the agitators, the farmers, who were seen pelting stones at security officials, warned that they will "break all the barricades if they are not allowed to move ahead".

Posted By: Talib Khan