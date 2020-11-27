'Delhi Chalo' March: The Delhi-Gurugram border witnessed a heavy traffic jam due to police checking and barricading in view of the farmers' protest and to stop them from entering the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' protest against Centre's new farm laws intensified on Friday with protesters reaching Delhi-Haryana border as a part of 'Delhi Chalo' March after facing water cannons and tear gas shells on Haryana-Punjab borders yesterday.

Since today morning traffic movement has been snarling across outer parts of the national capital. The Delhi-Gurugram border witnessed a heavy traffic jam due to police checking and barricading in view of the farmers' protest and to stop them from entering the national capital. The authorities have also deployed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

The police have also closed the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) border in wake of the protest. Apart from this, commuters heading towards Delhi from other states are also facing severe problems due to road closures. Commuters travelling to Delhi are struck on the Delhi-Panipat highway due to the sealing of Singhu border and other routes to enter Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police have issued traffic advisories for the people amid the tense situations at the border areas as a large number of protesters were close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movement at several places. In a series of tweets, Delhi traffic police asked commuters to totally avoid several routes, including outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border.

Routes to avoid as per the advisories of Delhi Traffic Police:

In fresh advisories on Friday the traffic police said, traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road is being diverted. It advised the people to avoid Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border. Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movements by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee, the traffic police said.

"Dhasa Border and Jharoda Kalan Border both are closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. Please avoid it and take alternative route", it said. "Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan due to checking by local police near Dhaula Kuan police chowki. Kindly avoid the stretch", the traffic police added.

"Commuters are requested to avoid Mukraba Chowk Delhi as there is diversion and vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway", a tweet by Delhi traffic police said.

"Traffic will remain affected from Bhera Enclave Round About towards Peeragarhi Chowk Outer Ring Road Delhi due to ongoing DJB work. Traffic is moving is single lane. Motorists are suggested to avoid this stretch", traffic police informed today morning.

Delhi Metro Updates:

As per the latest advisories issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed in wake of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March against the new farm laws introduced by the Central government earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the metro services from National Capital Region (NCR) to Delhi will remain suspended till further orders in wake of the Delhi Chalo March by the farmers' associations. However, the metro services from Delhi to NCR, which resumed after 2 pm today, will operate normally on scheduled time.

“From 2 pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Posted By: Talib Khan