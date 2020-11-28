Farmers' Protest: The man was hailed as a 'hero' of the farmers' protest with many on social media terming the incident as the most iconic part of the 'Delhi Chalo' March by the farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A young man from Punjab's Ambala, whose video of jumping on a blue colour water cannon vehicle and switching it off during the farmer's agitation on National Highway 44 went viral, has been charged with attempt to murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, rioting and violation of COVID-19 rules.

The man was hailed as a 'hero' of the farmers' protest with many on social media terming the incident as the most iconic part of the 'Delhi Chalo' March by the farmers. Identified as Navdeep Singh, 26, had climbed the police's water cannon vehicle showering the protesters to stop their agitation and prevent them from entering the borders of the national capital, then jumped on a tractor-trolley standing nearby. Watch the video here:

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotest pic.twitter.com/Kzr1WJggQI — Ranjan Mistry (@mistryofficial) November 27, 2020



Navdeep Singh, son of a farmers' body leader Jai Singh, defended himself by asserting that he was only trying to protect farmers from being hit by water in such chilly weather. "After my studies, I started doing farming with my father who is a farm leader. I never indulged in any illegal activities and got courage from the commitment of protesting farmers to climb the vehicle and turn off the tap as it was hurting them," Navdeep said as quoted by Times of India.

"While protesting peacefully, we were demanding a passage to Delhi but the police blocked our passage. We have all the right to question the government and protest if any anti-people laws are passed," he added.

After two days of the scuffle between the protesting farmers and the police personnel deployed at the border areas of Delhi and Haryana, the Delhi police on Friday allowed the farmers to enter the national capital under police protection and demonstrate peacefully at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area in Delhi.

The farmers are protesting against the newly formed farm laws, according to which, they are now free to sell their products to anyone at any price, instead of to state-controlled markets at assured rates. The farmers claim that the acts will reduce their earnings and impact the minimum support price regime.

