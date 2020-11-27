'Delhi Chalo' March LIVE: The security along the borders of the national capital has been beefed up amid farmers' protest against the contentious farm acts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Security has been beefed up along the borders of the national capitals as tens of thousands of farmers are expected to continue their 'Delhi Chalo' march today against the contentious farm acts which were passed in the Parliament earlier this year.

The farmers have demanded that the government should listen to their grievances against the farm acts, which they claim, will disrupt their timely payments. The Centre, however, believes that the farm acts will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

8:41 am: Amid this, the security along the borders of the national capital has been beefed up with police personnel barricading the borders.

8:40 am: Thousands of farmers are expected to continue their march to the national capital today as a part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against farm acts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma