'Delhi Chalo' March: Haryana on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab as farmers from the adjoining state started assembling in big numbers as part of the Delhi Chalo march.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana Police on Thursday resorted to water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the protesting farmers who allegedly tried to climb the barricading at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) to enter the state as part of their Delhi Chalo march against the new farm laws enacted by the Central government.

#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers who are gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/ER0w4HPg77 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

#WATCH Police use water cannon to disperse farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/U1uXO0MdOs — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The police personnel deployed at Shambhu border tried to stop the protesting farmers by using loudspeakers asking them to disperse. However, the protesters tried to break the police barricading and even threw police barricades into the Ghaggar river. Some of them even showed black flags to mark their protest against the police action.

#WATCH Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) as police stop them from proceeding to Delhi pic.twitter.com/UtssadGKpU — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

#WATCH | Protestors pelt stones at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) pic.twitter.com/nRs0fyFd01 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

A farmer from Punjab present at the site said "it is condemnable that Haryana Police is using such measures to suppress an assembly of peaceful protesters. We are protesting in a peaceful manner, but they want to prevent us from using our democratic right to protest”.

Earlier on Wednesday also, a large group of Haryana farmers near Mohra village in Ambala jumped over the barricades following which the police resorted to the use of water cannon against them.

Also Read: Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE: Protesters pelt stones at Shambhu border as police use water cannons, tear gas to stop march to Delhi

Haryana on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab as farmers from the adjoining state started assembling in big numbers as part of the Delhi Chalo march. The BJP government in Haryana had earlier said it will seal its borders with Punjab on November 26-27 in view of the farmers' march to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27. A day earlier, it had said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Talib Khan