'Delhi Chalo' March: The Delhi Police has deployed personnel across the borders of the national capital in wake of the farmers' protest against the contentious agricultural acts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive traffic congestion was reported across borders of the national capital on Thursday, especially at the Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles because of the intensifying 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

News agency ANI shared the pictures of the massive traffic congestion at the Delhi-Gurugram border in which long ques of cars can be seen.

Delhi: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border due to checking of vehicles, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. pic.twitter.com/xYvUyttcIG — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Apart from the Delhi-Gurugram border, a huge traffic jam was also reported at the Karnal, Faridabad and Singhu borders where the cops were forced to use water cannon to disperse the farmers who were trying to break through the barricades and move towards Delhi against the contentious farm laws.

Delhi: Security tightened & barricading being done at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call. pic.twitter.com/Gxuv5pQt8p — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Multiple road blocks have been set up by security officials throughout the borders of the national capital to stop the farmers of Punjab and Haryana from entering Delhi to protest against the farm acts which were passed by the Parliament in this Monsoon Session.

Haryana: Police use water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered in Karnal and are proceeding towards Delhi to protest against farm laws. pic.twitter.com/kYbxVCzhpH — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

In Haryana, the police was even forced to disperse the protesting farmers by using water cannons and tear gas. It has also imposed Section 144 CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of the farmers.

"We’ve clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points," news agency ANI quoted a Haryana Police official as saying.

Amarinder, Khattar enagage in war of words

Meanwhile, the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, were engaged in a war of words as the two accused each other for inciting the farmers.

While Khattar said that he will leave politics "if there'll be any trouble on the MSP", Singh urged the central leadership to direct saffron states' administrations not to indulge in strong-arm tactics against the "angry" agriculture community.

"It's a sad irony that on Constitution Day 2020, the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. Let them pass (Haryana Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar, don't push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully," he tweeted.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma