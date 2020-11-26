'Delhi Chalo' March: The farmers are protesting against the three farm acts which they claim will reduce their earnings and impact the minimum support price regime.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, on Thursday took part in the 'Delhi Chalo' march against the contentious farm acts. The farmers allegedly tried to jump over barricades in Haryana, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas at several places, including the Delhi-Karnal border.

While the Haryana Police defended itself for using water cannons to stop the agitators, the farmers, who were seen pelting stones at security officials, warned that they will "break all the barricades if they are not allowed to move ahead".

"If we are not allowed to cross Haryana and head towards Delhi, our protest destination will be the border points for a week," Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan President Joginder Ugrahan said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Traffic snarls at border crossings

Amid massive protests, people coming to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were forced to face huge traffic jams at Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with the police intensifying vehicle checking.

"We’ve clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points," news agency ANI quoted a Haryana Police official as saying.

The officials were also seen checking vehicles at the DND and National Highway-24 crossings with Uttar Pradesh as they clarified that borders have not been sealed, but barricades and cement blocks have been placed to stop trucks and tractors of protesters.

Centre invites farmers for talks on December 3

With the agitation growing across borders of the national capital, the Centre urged the farmers to suspend their protest and invited them for talks on December 3, saying the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and "ready to talk about issues and resolve differences".

"New farm laws were the need of the hour. In the coming time, it's going to bring revolutionary changes. We've spoken at the secretary level in Punjab to dispel wrong notions of our farmer brothers there. We'll talk on Dec 3," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

War of words between Amarinder and Khattar

Captain Amarinder Singh, chief minister of Punjab and Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister of Haryana, on other hand, found themselves engaged in a war of words after they accused each other of inciting the farmers.

Blaming Amarinder for inciting the farmers, Khattar appealed the protesters to stop their agitation and said that he will leave politics if there's trouble on MSP (minimum support price).

On the other hand, the Punjab CM said that the farmers should have been convinced on the MSP and asked Khattar why the farmers of Haryana are also marching to Delhi if he is inciting them.

"The farmers here are agitating against the bills that they (Centre) have brought. You can't stop a person going to your capital city where Parliament is and expressing their views. Why are you stopping them?," he said.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal called Thursday's protest as 'Punjab's 26/11', saying the country is witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest.

"The Akali Dal condemns the Haryana government the Centre for choosing to repress the peaceful farmer movement," he said.

Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to remain suspended on Friday

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has informed that its services from neighbouring cities to the national capital will remain suspended on Friday because of the ''Delhi Chalo'' protest march.

"Update for tomorrow (Friday). As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice," it said.

About the protest:

The farmers are protesting against the three farm acts which were passed in the Parliament in this Monsoon Session. The farmers claim that the acts will reduce their earnings and impact the minimum support price regime.

The government, however, has sought to allay the apprehensions of farmers saying that MSP will continue and that the new farm laws provide them with the opportunity to sell their produce anywhere.

Meanwhile, the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

