'Delhi Chalo' March: The police have allowed the farmers to enter the national capital and hold protests at the Burari Ground.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major development, the Delhi Police on Friday allowed the farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's agricultural acts, to enter the national capital at the Singhu border and hold protests at the Burari area. However, the farmers will be accompanied by the security personnel, the police have informed.

The police, while appealing the agitators to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully, have said that the farmers are allowed to enter Delhi where they will hold protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.

"After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes hours after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government denied the Delhi Police's request to use nine stadiums in the national capital as "temporary jails" for the agitators.

Though the police have allowed the protesters to enter the national capital, clash between the farmers and cops have continued at several borders along with Delhi with the security officials using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has welcomed the decision to allow agitators to hold protest in Delhi, saying the central government needs to initiate talks to resolve the differences with the farmers.

"I welcome Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the farm laws and resolve the simmering issue," he said, as reported by ANI.

Traffic congestion at several places continues

While the police have allowed farmers to enter Delhi, traffic congestion at various border check points, including Delhi-Gurugram border, have continued. Amid this, the Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 and Singhu Border saying traffic was "very, very heavy".

The Delhi Metro Rail Coorporation (DMRC) has also announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday. It has also shut six Metro stations on the Green Line in wake of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

"The entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on the Green Line are now closed," the DMRC said.

The farmers are protesting against the Centre's farm acts, which, they say that should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma