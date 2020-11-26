Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE: Meanwhile, the national capital's lifeline, Delhi Metro, will also remain cut off from the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday till 2 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Security has been tightened at Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village, in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest march from November 26 to November 28. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border. Barricading have been done at four to five places on the Delhi-Faridabad border. Meanwhile, the national capital's lifeline, Delhi Metro, will also remain cut off from the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27. In Haryana, police used water cannons at least twice Wednesday to disperse protesting farmers and stop them from going to Delhi. The Haryana authorities also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters. Haryana also suspended its bus service to Punjab for November 26 and 27.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Delhi Chalo protest by farmers:

10:50 am: Instead of withdrawing the farm bills (now laws), farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstration, water cannon being used on them. Holding peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right, tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

10:40 am: Police use water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers who are gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/ER0w4HPg77 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

10:30 am: Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call

10:20 am: Farmers from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib move towards Delhi to protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

10:00 am: Drone camera deployed for security surveillance at Delhi-Faridabad (Haryana) border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

#WATCH Drone camera deployed for security surveillance at Delhi-Faridabad (Haryana) border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march pic.twitter.com/gfoCTinFIe — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

9:30 am: Heavy security deployed on Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal, in view of farmer's protest march to Delhi A commuter says, " The highway has been blocked since late last night. Many vehicles are stuck here."

9:15 am: Delhi: Heavy deployment of police personnel on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in the anticipation of farmer's 'Delhi-Chalo' protests. Police also use drones to monitor the situation.

9:00 am: Haryana: Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march

8:15 am: Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Faridabad Police say, "We've clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points."

7:45 am: National capital's lifeline, Delhi Metro, will also remain cut off from the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday till 2 pm.

7:30 am: Security deployed at Delhi-Faridabad border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Sub Inspector Prithviraj Meena says, "3 teams of CRPF, Police force from 2-3 Police stations and Home Guard jawans are here. Senior officers are making rounds. Vehicles being checked.

7:00 am: Heavy security being deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and barricading being done, in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

