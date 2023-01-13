'What Is Purpose Of Having Elected Govt': SC Asks Centre Amid Row Over Control Of Services In Delhi

AMIDST row between Centre and Delhi governments over control of services, the Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the need for having an elected government in the national capital. This followed after the Centre asserted to the apex court that the Union Territories are an extension of the Union of India and persons working in the UTs are working in "services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was appearing for the central government, told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, that Delhi being the national capital has a “unique status” and citizens of all states living there must have a “sense of belongingness”.

After the day-long hearing, the bench asked about the legal and constitutional position with regard to control of services in the national capital.

“As a broad principle, Parliament has the power to legislate upon entries of State and the concurrent list (of the 7th schedule). The Delhi legislative assembly does not have the power to legislate upon lists 1,2,18,64, 65 (Public order, Police and Land etc) of state list,” the bench, as quoted by PTI said.

The court asked the solicitor general to explain how legislative control of services were never intended to be part of the legislative powers of Delhi. In response, Tushar Mehta, as quoted by PTI said “The Union Territories are an extension of the Union. The very purpose of creating a geographical area as a UT shows that the Union wants to administer the territory."

The bench further asked what is the purpose of having elected government in Delhi if the Centre is to administer it. “Then what is the purpose of having an elected government in Delhi at all? If the administration is by central government only, why to bother with a government,” the bench observed orally.

Responding to the bench, Mehta said certain powers are co-terminus and the functional control over the officers will always remain with the locally elected government. “Functional control will be that of the elected government and we are concerned with administrative control,” he said.

The Solicitor of India defended further as to why the Centre needed to control the services. “Let us examine the fundamental question, why that control is necessary? Suppose the central government posts an officer and ...as per a policy of the Delhi government, he starts having non-cooperation with another state then there would be a problem,” he said.

Additionally, whenever a request is made with regard to an officer, the LG takes the action, he said, adding the power rests with the central government.

The next hearing on the matter will resume on January 17.

(With Agency Inputs)