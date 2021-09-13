A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area. One person has been rescued and taken to the hospital. More details are awaited.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A four-storey residential building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday (September 13) as reported by news agency ANI.

3 killed people have been killed in the incident according to the latest updates. A person who was trapped under the debris of the collapsed building was rescued by the emergency team and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.

According to media reports, many families were inside the building including children when the building collapsed. However, the exact number of people who are trapped under debris is yet to be determined.

"We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital," said NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range, Delhi.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.

Currently, the rescue operations were underway. Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present at the spot to undertake rescue operations. More details are awaited.

A day before on September 12, a nine-month-old boy died after a portion of a roof fell on him in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area.

The Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Saturday received a PCR call informing that a house's roof caved in and a woman and her child were buried under it, a senior police officer said.

The police reached the spot and found three people buried under the debris. They were taken to Kapil hospital, Burari from where they were referred to LNJP Trauma Centre.

At LNJP, Naksh was declared brought dead. Her mother, Anchal (20), suffered severe injuries but was stable. Sidhi (9), who was conscious, also suffered some injuries. They are being treated, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the owner of the house under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The landlord, Ranbir Singh Rana (56), a resident of Nangli Poona village, was arrested on Sunday, police added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha