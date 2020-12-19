Delhi Building Collapse: Four people were killed while six others were injured after a building collapsed in national capital's Vishnu Garden area on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least four people were killed while six others were injured after a building collapsed in Delhi's Vishnu Garden area on Saturday morning. The officials, including a team of fire department, are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

Media reports suggest that five people are admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital in Delhi while another one is getting treated at the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital. The reports further claimed that the building, which collapsed on Saturday, was being used as a factory.

People, who were killed in the incident, have been identified as Ramesh (35), Cheena (36), Guddi (45) and Twinkle (25).

"The injured were rescued by the police staff, ambulance staff, DDMA staff and were sent to the nearest hospital. Out of six, four were declared dead by the doctors while two were out of danger," said an official, as reported by news agency IANS.

"This building was made of gauter/Tukwila and it was overloaded with the materials and because of this it caved in and the people were in the building got trapped," said another official.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported in Delhi on December 14 after a portion of a roof of a house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Khajoori area, claiming the life of a three-year-old girl.

The officials said that the three-year-old girl, who was identified as Manvi, was injured and was rushed to the Jagpravesh hospital where she passed away, adding that a 20-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the neighbours informed that some sort of construction work began on the house on Monday. They, however, said that the building could not withstand the weight of the building material and collapsed around 10 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma