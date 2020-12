A building collapsed in Delhi's Khazoori Khas area on Monday. As of now, there are no reports of any casualty in the incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A building collapsed in Delhi's Khazoori Khas area on Monday, reported news agency ANI. As of now, there are no reports of any casualty in the incident. More details are awaited.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta