Four-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Shastri Nagar, No Casualties Reported

Delhi Building Collapse: A four-storey building collapsed in North Shastri Nagar on Monday.

By JE News Desk
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 01:18 PM IST
Screengrab from a ANI video

A FOUR-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday. However, no casualties have been reported as the house was already empty.

As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot, ANI Reported. 

Further details awaited. 

