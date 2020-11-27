Prior to the permission to enter Delhi borders, farmers have a stiff face-off with the police at several Delhi borders, including the Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway and Singhu Border joining Haryana and Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' protest against the recently enacted farm laws intensified further on Friday with thousands of farmers approaching the national capital as a part of their 'Delhi Chalo' March. Tense situations were witnessed at Delhi-Haryana borders with police resorting to water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the protesters from entering the Delhi border. However, the administration has now allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and peacefully protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

"After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others: Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Prior to the permission to enter Delhi borders, farmers have a stiff face-off with the police at several Delhi borders, including the Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway and Singhu Border joining Haryana and Delhi. A standoff between the cops and the protesting farmers was also witnessed at the Shambhu border joining Punjab and Haryana where police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd gathered to march forward towards the national capital.

Here are the videos posted by ANI where police personnel used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop protesting farmers from entering the Delhi borders.

In this video, cops can be seen using tear gas shells and water cannons at the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border) to disperse the protesting who are trying to break the police barricading and continue their march towards Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws. Plumes of smoke seen as security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers.

#WATCH: Plumes of smoke seen as security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers protesting at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).



#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).



In another video, a violent face-off between the police and farmers can be seen at the Shambhu border (Haryana-Punjab border) near Ambala. The cops can be seen using water cannons and tear gas shells on the protesting farmers.

At the Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway, a group of farmers can be seen using a tractor to remove a truck stationed there as a barricade by the police to stop the protesting farmers from entering Delhi border.

#WATCH Delhi: Police use water cannon & tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.



The Delhi police also used water cannons and tear gas shells to remove the farmers from the Tikri border in order to stop their Delhi Chalo March.

Posted By: Talib Khan