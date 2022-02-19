New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after an IED was recovered and diffused in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, which was linked to the IED found in Ghazipur last month, the special cell of the Delhi police has recovered a bike from Dilshad Garden metro station, which was likely used for transporting the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to Ghazipur flower market, which was recovered days before Republic Day.

According to the Delhi police special cell, the bike was stolen in 2020. Investigators are probing for any support extended by local residents to the suspects. Also, similarities between Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri IEDs are being drawn to zero in on other suspects.

Special Cell of Delhi Police recovered a bike, stolen in 2020, parked in the parking lot of Dilshad Garden metro station, which, they suspect, was used to take the IED recovered at Ghazipur flower market last month. pic.twitter.com/syv5ticgFd — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said that there are similarities in the IED that was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17 and the one recovered and neutralized in the Old Seemapuri area on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, Asthana also said, "An IED was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17, a similar IED was recovered and neutralized in Old Seemapuri yesterday. As per probe, these IEDs were prepared to target public places, such activities are not possible without local support." He further had said the special cell and investigative teams are trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local or foreign network.

Earlier on Thursday, a timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was used in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri, said the National Security Guard (NSG). The elite NSG wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs also told ANI that the IED was recovered from the second floor of a house and its weight was approximately 2.5 kg to 3 kg.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the NSG diffused the IED soon after it arrived at the spot around 2.45 pm following information regarding the explosive received from the Delhi Police.

