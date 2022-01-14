New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Friday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market in New Delhi. The recovery came after the Delhi Police rushed the bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Photo of the abandoned bag containing IED found at Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi



(Photo: Sources in police) pic.twitter.com/5b70BGmuVm — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Following the recovery of the IED, the National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a controlled explosion of the bomb near the Ghazipur Flower Market. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell against unknown persons under the provisions of the Explosives Act.

#WATCH | Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) carries out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market pic.twitter.com/tV0PMYxSLF — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 a.m. regarding an unattended bag lying at the Ghazipur flower market in the city after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot. Officials said that a team of the National Security Guard's bomb disposal squad and the sleuths of Delhi Police's anti-terror unit Special Cell also reached the spot to assess the situation. The police then cordoned off the entire area for the safety and security of the people.

"A bomb disposal squad of National Security Guard has defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur. Samples of the IED have been collected; team to submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive", the NSG said in a statement.

This came a day after the Punjab Police on Thursday seized 2.5 kg of RDX, besides arms and ammunition, on the disclosure of the prime accused in two recent incidents of hurling grenades in Pathankot. Police have also seized a detonator, a detonating cord, five explosive fuses along with wires and 12 live cartridges of AK-47 rifles, Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan