Delhi Blast: Cylinder Explodes In Sadar Bazaar, 1 Dead

THE STRUCTURAL collapse of stairs at Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday resulted in one fatality, according to the police. The person was identified as Gulab, 35, who was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital after he suffered injuries. Later, the police informed that he succumbed to his injuries.

"At 6:20 pm today, at Shop no. 872, Qutub road, one sudden sound/ dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred. The shop is owned by one Pinky Agrawal, who sells undergarments and subsequent to this incident, the stairs got damaged and some articles from the shop got scattered outside," the police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The police had earlier informed that one person was injured during the incident and was rushed to the hospital.

"A structural collapse of stairs in a building in Sadar Bazar, today left one person injured. He has some minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital. Prima facie, seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot or fire or pellets or smell of any chemical was observed. The area has been cordoned off. Crime and FSL teams on their way to the site," the police further said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to ANI, one of the shop owners said that a loud blast was heard at around 6 p.m.

"I cannot say anything now police are investigating. At around 6 pm I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can't say if the blast was in the water motor, let them investigate," he said.

