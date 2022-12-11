Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Resigns After MCD Poll Debacle, Virendra Sachdeva Appointed As Working President

After Adesh Gupta's resignation from the top party post, Virendra Sachdeva was appointed as working president. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigned from the top party post on Sunday after losing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election. His resignation has been accepted by party chief JP Nadda, news agency IANS reported, citing sources.

Adesh Gupta resigned from his position after taking the moral responsibility of the defeat in MCD Election. After his resignation, Virendra Sachdeva has now been made the working president of the party.

"I have resigned yesterday, our party president JP Nadda ji accepted my resignation. I took the moral responsibility for the loss in the MCD elections. We were expecting more seats in MCD, but couldn't get them, which led me to take this step,” IANS quoted Adesh Gupta as saying.

“My dedication to work for the party continues. I will keep working for the welfare of the people," he added.

According to party sources as quoted by IANS, "Due to the defeat in MCD, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has resigned from his post. Gupta resigned and took responsibility for the defeat in the MCD elections. Adesh Gupta has submitted his resignation to BJP National President JP Nadda. Nadda has accepted his resignation".

After Gupta’s resignation, BJP National President JP Nadda appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the acting president of Delhi BJP with immediate effect.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday defeated the BJP and won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 134 seats in the 250 wards, while the BJP won 104 seats and Congress reduced to nine seats.