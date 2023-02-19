'Budget An Excuse': Delhi BJP Alleges Manish Sisodia Evading Questions In Excise Policy Case

DELHI BJP slammed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for seeking postponement of his questioning by the CBI in the liquor policy case. Sisodia cited preparations for Delhi budget as the reason behind his request, which the central probe agency accepted subsequently. However, BJP slammed his appeal to the CBI and said Sisodia was making an excuse to escape interrogation.

Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, requested deferment saying it was "very important" to prepare for the budget. "I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies," said Sisodia.

Taking a jibe at Sisodia, who is also in charge of Delhi's excise department, BJP leader Harish Khurana said he looked nervous from his body language.

Khurana, BJP's spokeperson in Delhi, asked Sisodia why he had scrapped the excise policy after the Lieutenant Governor ordered an investigation into it. "Budget is just an excuse, the real aim is to run away from the questions @msisodia. Till yesterday, they used to say that there was no scam, today the body language seemed nervous. Are you afraid of being asked tough questions?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Cancelling the liquor policy, Sisodia had earlier accused the BJP was using the investigating agencies it controls to intimidate vendors.

While Manish Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case, he was summoned by the CBI on Sunday.

Alleging that the "full power" of agencies under the BJP-led central government had been unleashed to hound him, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me."

"I have arranged good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," he added.

Last year in August, the CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case, where according to him the CBI had found nothing.

Several raids were also conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states.

The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

The excise policy was passed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

It has been alleged that the Delhi government's policy of granting licenses to liquor traders is in the interest of some dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by AAP.Following L-G's recommendation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there was "no liquor scam" in the city and claimed that the case over his government's excise policy was created as a result of "political vendetta".

"First of all, there is no such thing as a liquor scam. We formulated the best and most transparent policy in the country. We implemented this policy in Punjab and the revenue increased by 48 per cent. All this is happening due to political conspiracy in Delhi."

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kejriwal said his government will fully cooperate with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

(With ANI inputs)