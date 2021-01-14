New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fresh bird deaths and avian influenza cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, while in neighbouring Delhi, civic bodies banned the sale of poultry products, even as the samples sent from Ghazipur poultry mandi tested negative for the bird flu on Thursday.

Meanwhile, unusual mortality among birds has also been reported in some districts of Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. However, bird flu outbreak has been confirmed only in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat till now, according to the Animal Husbandry ministry.

Delhi:

In a relief for Delhi residents, the animal husbandry officials on Thursday said that all 100 samples taken from the Ghazipur poultry mandi, which is Asia's largest chicken market, have tested negative for the bird flu. The results of poultry animals came three days after samples taken from crows and ducks in the national capital tested positive for the avian influenza. In wake of the positive results, the Delhi government had on Monday banned the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

He said that the remaining four samples of Heron birds, out of the total 104 samples, which were taken from the Hastsal Park and suspected bird flu, have been sent from a Jalandhar-based lab to Bhopal for confirmation. The Delhi government had also shut down the poultry market for 10 days as a precautionary measure, in wake of the deaths of the birds.

Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, more than 3,400 poultry birds have been culled at a village in Parbhani district after bird flu was confirmed as the cause of death of hundreds of hens. Last week, around 900 hens died at a poultry farm in Murumba village of Parbhani. The district administration later decided to cull birds in a one-km radius of the place where the deaths took place.

Maharashtra since January 8 when the outbreak of bird flu was noticed in the state. Cases of avian influenza have been reported from Mumbai, Thane, Parbhani, Latur, Beed and Dapoli (Ratnagiri). Samples of dead birds from some other districts have also been sent to labs in Bhopal and Pune for testing.

Uttar Pradesh:

Samples taken from two dead crows in Kanpur have tested positive for bird flu and with these, the number of confirmed cases of influenza has increased to four in the city. Meanwhile, a couple of samples of red jungle fowls found dead in the Kanpur zoo on Sunday had also tested positive for bird flu.

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand on Tuesday confirmed bird flu as samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have tested positive for bird flu. The Uttarakhand government has put a ban on poultry from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to curtail the spread of bird flu and has sought police's help in implementing the prohibition. Officials have also been instructed to keep a close watch on the migratory birds and poultry farms.

Madhya Pradesh:

Bird flu infection has been found in chickens of Kadaknath breed at a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. The farm is located at Rudipanda village under Thandla tehsil. Earlier, bird flu cases have so far been confirmed in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while around 1,100 crows and other wild birds have been found dead across 27 districts since the flu virus was first detected in the state last month. The state government a few days back, ordered the closure of poultry shops in Neemuch and Indore for a week after the bird flu infection was found in some chickens there.

Rajasthan:

Bird flu has spread its tentacles to 15 of the 33 districts in Rajasthan, with over 3,000 birds found dead in the state till date. Jaipur zoo has been closed following the death of four birds. Four Black Starks and a few ducks were found dead on Monday at the zoo, following which the zoo was sanitised and closed. A few birds were also found ill and their samples have been sent to a Bhopal lab for tests.

Bird flu or avian influenza was confirmed in the districts of Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Pali, Baran, Kota, Banswara, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Tonk and Karauli so far.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan