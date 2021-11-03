New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced to set up an online portal called ‘Delhi Bazaar’ for all businessmen and industrialists in the city to provide them with an online space for selling their products both in the domestic and international market. The portal will boost Delhi's revenue, gross domestic product and economy in a big way, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing the news. The portal is expected to be ready by August next year.

Here's everything you need to know:

How will it work?

"Businessmen, traders, manufacturers, markets and shops will not only be able to display their products on this portal but also sell them in the city, country and even abroad," Kejriwal said in a briefing.

"The portal will also have virtual markets where people can go through shops, identify products of their choice and buy them. It will also host virtual exhibitions," Kejriwal added.

The step comes as heavy crowds are witnessed at markets because of festivals. Kejriwal requested people not to become careless in following Covid norms and asked them to maintain all precautions and wear masks.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also invited people to perform Diwali pujan for wellbeing of the city along with him and his Cabinet colleagues at an event at 7 pm at the Thyagraj stadium on Thursday.

How will it benefit businessmen, industrialists?

Through this portal, every industrialist, shopkeeper, or service provider will get space online to do business. A shopkeeper will be able to display products available in their shop on this website. They can show their products to people across Delhi and around the world. Anybody sitting anywhere can search for any particular product and all stores keeping that item will show in the search. All of Delhi’s economic activities, products, and services will be on one portal. This new facility will also benefit small businessmen and industrialists whose work suffered during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha