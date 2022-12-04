Delhi Bans Construction Activities As AQI Clings To 'Severe' Category

IN ORDER to keep the pollution under control, the administration in Delhi has issued a fresh restriction on contruction work and demolition activities.

This came after the national capital has been witnessing a 'severe' quality air quality index (AQI) for a few days.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Vijay Soni on Sunday has said that "from today evening onwards, the air quality of the national capital is likely to improve".

Air quality in Delhi in ‘Severe’ category; Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & adjoining areas temporarily bans construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR pic.twitter.com/2nVLVFbBjy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

During a telephonic conversation with the news agency ANI, Soni said, "Today morning the air quality of Delhi was in the severe category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) around 400."

"The main reason behind this has been with winds remaining calm for the whole day and night on Saturday, which deteriorated air quality significantly."

"But today (Sunday) we expect that winds will improve and we will see an improvement in the AQI from evening onwards," he said.

Earlier, due to the consistent rise in the AQI, the government had ordered to close of the schools and revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4.

However, once the national capital started witnessing slight improvement in the AQI, the curbs were lifted.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

(With inputs from ANI)