Delhi Auto, Taxi Fares Hiked Over Rising CNG Prices

Following the recent approval of the tariff review committee's recommendations by transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the fares for taxis and autos in Delhi have increased.

By Shivam Shandilya
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 07:43 PM IST
According to the decision of the Delhi government, a commuter taking an auto will now have to pay Rs.30 instead of the existing Rs.25 for the first 1.5 kilometres. The passenger will have to pay Rs.11 for every subsequent kilometre in place of the existing Rs.9. The auto fares were last revised in 2020, while the charges for taxis were done in 2013.

For the first kilometre, there is no difference in pricing for AC and non-AC taxis. As a result, the per-kilometer fee for non-AC vehicles increased from 14 to 17 and for AC vehicles from 16 to 20. However, there is no change in the waiting charge being levied and it will remain at the existing Rs.30 per hour.

