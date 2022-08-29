Operation Lotus Has Failed: Arvind Kejriwal On Confidence Motion In Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that "Operation Lotus", the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged attempt to topple his government, failed in the national capital as all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were "hardcore honest". Tabling the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also alleged that the saffron party will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days.

The AAP national convenor called the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "most corrupt" and said that it paid even Rs 50 crore to buy opposition leaders in some states. The Centre is waiving loans of billionaires but not that of students and farmers, he said.

"The confidence motion is to show that 'Operation Lotus' could have been successful in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states but failed here in Delhi. It is also to show that every AAP MLA is hardcore honest," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"You say that you are against corruption but you are buying MLAs. This is the most corrupt (central) government. You will face the curse of poor people. In 15 days, they will try to topple Jharkhand government and then petrol and diesel prices will go up," he said.

WHY THE CONFIDENCE MOTION WAS TABLED IN THE DELHI ASSEMBLY?

The confidence motion was tabled in the Delhi assembly, days after the AAP claimed that the BJP tried to poach 40 out of its 62 MLAs. Here it is noteworthy to mention that Kejriwal's party has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly.

Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's deputy is facing the wrath of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, had earlier claimed that the BJP "offered" to shut all cases against him if he ditches the AAP and joins them.

"I got a message from the BJP - leave AAP and come to us, all CBI, ED cases will be closed. My answer to the BJP - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, I am a Rajput. I will cut off my head but I will not bow down to corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false," he had tweeted.

Soon after Sisodia's claims, Kejriwal called a key meet of all AAP MLAs. Initially, there were reports that some legislators have gone incommunicado, but later the party said that most of the lawmakers attended the meeting at Kejriwal's residence.

BJP MLAs MARSHALLED OUT OF HOUSE

Ahead of the tabling of the confidence motion, all Delhi MLAs of the opposition BJP were marshalled out of the House after they demanded a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues, including the CVC report on constriction of class rooms, excise policy 2021-22 among others.

BJP MLAs came to the well of House after Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla rejected their demand for calling attention motion. She then asked them to leave the House for the entire day. They were subsequently marshalled out.