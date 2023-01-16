Delhi Assembly Session: BJP MLAs Carrying Oxygen Cylinder Stage Protest Against Air Pollution

Delhi Winter Assembly Session: BJP MLAs on Monday staged a unique protest regarding the serious condition of air pollution in the national capital. (Image: ANI)

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Monday staged a unique demonstration regarding the serious condition of air pollution in the national capital. Many MLAs of the saffron party have reached the Delhi Assembly carrying oxygen cylinders and wearing oxygen masks protesting against rising pollution in the city.

The first day of the three-day Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly started today and it will be expected to go on till Wednesday.

Recently, the BJP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the rulling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced off during the mayoral election of the MCD election. Air pollution in the city has often been a source of friction between the two parties and had cropped up as a major issue during the recently held civic polls in the city. Continuing the blame game, BJP accused the AAP government of its failure to control the pollution in the national capital.

"With a gas cylinder in tow, I would raise the voice of Delhi's two crore people who have been forced to live in a gas chamber, in the Delhi assembly. The AAP government must come clean on what they have done to make Delhi pollution-free," MLA Vijender Gupta said in a tweet.

On Monday, the air quality in Delhi continued to be in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 337. There is a slight improvement in the air quality in the national capital today compared to the previous few days.

Following its meeting on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Surrounding Areas decided to revoke its January 6 order which placed several restrictions under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on all non-essential construction and demolition activities in the national capital territory.

However, considering the current scenario, actions under Stage I and Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan will remain invoked, said the commission.

(With ANI Inputs)