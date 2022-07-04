Delhi Assembly Passes Bills To Hike Salaries Of MLAs, Ministers By 66% | Details

Delhi Assembly on Monday passed bills for a nearly 66 per cent hike in the salaries and allowances of its members who are counted among the minimum-paid lawmakers of the country.

Five different bills were proposed for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, Chief Whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members. The bills will further be sent to the President for approval.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday made the announcement from his Twitter handle. It has been 11 years since there has been any increment in the salary of the same. "Today, DelhiAssembly passed five bills to increase the salary & allowances of Ministers, MLAs, Chief Whip, Speaker & Dy. Speaker and Leader of Opposition after 11 long years since the last increase. These bills will come into force after the approval of the President of India," Gahlot tweeted.

The members stressed that salaries should be equivalent to the rising prices and work done by the legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there have to be rewards. The corporates get a talented pool of people because of the salaries."

The current salary of an MLA in the capital is Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances which will now be increased to 90,000 after the bills get the President's approval. As per the official figures, an MLA gets a monthly wage of Rs. 12,000 which will rise to Rs 30,000 after the bills get a nod from the president.

The constituency allowance will go up to Rs 25,000 from Rs 18,000, while the conveyance allowance will be hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 6,000. The telephonic allowance will also be hiked to Rs. 10,000, an increment of Rs. 2000.

Earlier in May, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the alteration of MLAs' salaries and allowances. Subsequently, the government introduced five bills in the assembly in this regard.

