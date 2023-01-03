Delhi AQI Plunges To 'Severe' Category As Dense Fog Shrouds Parts Of City; Likely To Deteriorate Further

The air quality at many places across Delhi plunged to the "severe" category. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital Delhi was in "very poor" category on Tuesday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall AQI was recorded at 348 in the "very poor" category.

However, the air quality at many places across the city plunged to the "severe" category. As per the data from Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at city's busiest ITO cross-section has plunged to "severe" category at 416.

The major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded at 416 average, while PM 10 was at 299 "poor category" and CO level was 42 at ITO. In India, the daily average CO levels of up to 2 mg/m3 are considered satisfactory.

As per CPCB data, the AQI has been recorded on the verge of becoming severe at 395 under "very poor" category. On Lodhi Road, the air quality continues in the "very poor" category with AQI level at 343.

The major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 343, while PM 10 was at 242 and the CO level at 102.An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, used by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its forecasts, air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category on Tuesday. The CAQM has said that Stage III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) will continue till AQI improves.