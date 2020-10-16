The Air Quality Index in Delhi's ITO was recorded at 285, while the AQI in RK Puram and Anand Vihar was at 243 and 259, respectively, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Air Quality in Delhi continued to remain 'poor' amid war of words between Union Environment Minister and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the cause of air pollution in the national capital. On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 285 in ITO, 243 in RK Puram and 259 in Anand Vihar, all three in the 'poor' category, showed data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Earlier on Tuesday, the air quality in Delhi had hit an eight-month low under the "very poor' category with a smoky haze surrounding the atmosphere in the national capital. However it improved marginally on Wednesday and since then remained under the "poor category".

The Delhi government may also impose the odd-even scheme in the national capital to control the air pollution. However, the decision will be taken 'depending on the situation, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said.

"The odd-even is an emergency measure. The government is taking steps in trying to control pollution right now. But despite that, if pollution situation still persists, then the government will assess the situation and take measures accordingly," Rai had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital on Thursday. The GRAP is a set of measures to be taken to control the air pollution in Delhi. Following its imposition, the use of diesel generators will now remain banned in Delhi.

For the last few years, Delhi witnesses huge levels of air pollution in winters. Stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan is considered as the main reason for the air pollution. However, views of Centre and Delhi government are divided on this.

While Centre believes local factors also play an equal part, the Delhi government says that the pollution levels goes up only during the winters season when farmers in neighbouring states burn their crop stubble.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma