New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi continued to under "life-threatening" levels on Friday as Delhiites woke up to 'severe' Air Quality Index. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was at 422 in Anand Vihar, 407 in RK Puram, 421 in Dwarka, Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all in the 'Severe category'. Air Quality Index was recorded at 448 in the 'severe' category at ITO.

An AQI above 300 is considered life-threatening for those in the risk groups. Healthy people may also experience strong symptoms and face other illnesses. Healthy individuals should avoid outdoor activities when the AQI levels rise above 300. Elders, children and the sick should strictly remain indoors and avoid physical activities.

Delhi: Air Quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital



Scientists believe the low wind speed, subsidence of cold air and an increase in farm fires have contributed to the exceptionally higher levels of pollution in Delhi.

"Smog-like conditions have developed because of air pollution, low wind speed and subsidence of cold air over this region. Air is subsiding over the northern plains, particularly Delhi-national capital region (NCR). As a result, dispersal of pollutants is not possible," HT quoted IMD scientist Vijay Soni.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi was under the "very poor" category on Wednesday morning but worsened in the afternoon reportedly due to strong subsidence and accumulation of pollutants.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring Gurugram has also worsened with the AQI under "very poor" category on Friday morning. Stubble burning in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan is among the major causes of increased levels of air pollution in the national capital.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma