New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality index (AQI) marginally improved in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning but continued to remain in the 'very poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI on Saturday was recorded at 319 but an improvement is expected over the next two days due to high wind speeds.

As per the SAFAR, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"As per the air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and remain in the lower end of very poor category on December 17 and poor category on December 18 and 19. The outlook for the subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to improve significantly and remain in the poor category," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as reported by news agency IANS.

While the AQI is expected to improve over the next two days, the weather department has warned Delhiites to brace for chill as the minimum temperature might fall as low as five degrees Celsius this weekend. It said that the trend will continue in other northern states too, but is expected to rise marginally on December 21 and 22.

"Over the next two days, temperatures will fall and by Monday, it will settle and remain in the same range. Over the weekend, some parts of Delhi and the NCR could also see the temperatures dropping to around 4 degrees Celsius," Hindustan Times quoted Skymet Weather Services' vice president Mahesh Palawat as saying.

On Friday, the city-state had recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the minimum temperature had settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent, the weather department said in statement earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma