New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved in Delhi on Sunday morning but remained in the 'poor' category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India, the overall AQI in Delhi presently stands at 290 as against 319 recorded a day earlier.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram the AQI on Sunday morning stands between 233 to 270 across different stations. In Noida also the AQI stood within the 'poor' category range.

The drop in the AQI in the region of Delhi and its adjoining areas is seen due to high wind speeds. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced that weather improvement is expected over the next two days due to high wind speeds.

"As per the air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and remain in the lower end of very poor category on December 17 and poor category on December 18 and 19. The outlook for the subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to improve significantly and remain in the poor category," IMD said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Further, the temperature in Delhi dropped to 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday which is the lowest this season. A wet spell is likely over northwest India, including Delhi, during Christmas due to a western disturbance. IMD has predicted that temperatures might fall in several northern states on Sunday. However, it is likely to rise on December 21 and December 22.

"Over the next two days, temperatures will fall and by Monday, it will settle and remain in the same range. Over the weekend, some parts of Delhi and the NCR could also see the temperatures dropping to around 4 degrees Celsius," said Skymet Weather Services.

As per the SAFAR, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha