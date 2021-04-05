India Coronavirus News: The reason behind the dip in cases can be seen in a continuous trend seen in the country ever since the pandemic broke out last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the national and financial capitals reported record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai and Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in fresh infections, reporting 9,857 and 3,548 cases respectively. While Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike of over 11,000 cases yesterday, Maharashtra too saw the highest rise of over 57,000 infections. Delhi, on the other hand, had reported its highest 24-hour spike of 4,033 cases on Sunday.

The reason behind the dip in cases can be seen in a continuous trend seen in the country ever since the pandemic broke out last year. The number of tests conducted falls every Sunday, which eventually reflects om the number of cases reported on Monday, and sometimes on Tuesday as well, since the results of RT-PCR tests take 24 to 48 hours to arrive.

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 47,288 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after seeing the highest spike of 57,074 infections, and 155 fatalities. Mumbai city reported 9,879 fresh cases and 21 fatalities in the day. The state government has already imposed stricted curbs like partial lockdown and night curfew.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday said as the city is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and as such testing capacity has been ramped up and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported.

On Sunday, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of over 1 lakh cases sending waves of fear among people and authorities. Maharashtra alone reported 57,074 cases which accounted for 55.11 per cent of the total infections. It was followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases.

The alarming spike has prompted the government to convene another round of meetings with chief ministers and state health ministers over the next three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

The prime minister's last interaction with chief ministers was on March 17 during which he had expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country and called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the "emerging second peak".

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states that have been witnessing a surge in cases to review the situation there.

The 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

