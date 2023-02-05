Delhi-Alwar RRTS To Connect National Capital With NCR Areas, Gurugram To Get 4 Stops & Metro

The centre is expected to authorize the 107 km-long stretches of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS soon.(Image Credit: ANI.)

THE NATIONAL Capital Region Transport Corporation is building a large semi-high-speed rail network around the Delhi NCR area. The Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is one of the three flagship corridors that are being constructed in the first phase.

The train would serve as a connection between the national capital and nearby areas including Haryana and Rajasthan connecting cities like Gurugram and Rewari. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Urban Complex RRTS corridor has started pre-construction work. The centre is expected to authorize the 107 km-long stretches of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS soon.

The semi-high speed rails will travel at a 105 km per hour average speed and will reach top speeds of 160 km per hour. With this, it will take around 104 minutes only to travel from Delhi to Alwar.

The project is currently in its first phase in Gurugram, which is a significant economic hub. In the first phase, 16 stations will be constructed overall. Five of these will be underground and eleven will be elevated. And the city of Gurugram will have 4 stations.

The train will start from Sarai Kale Khan and will go underground through the national capital’s INA, Munirka, and Aerocity. With this, the stops in Gurugram will be Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk, and Kherki Daula.

Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal, and SNB stations will also be constructed in Phase 1.

Phase 1 is expected to get finished by December 2024 and the stretch should be operational by April 2025. The Haryana government approved the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Alwar RRTS in June 2018.

In December 2018, the NCRTC approved the Delhi-Gurgaon-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror stretch (Phase 1). In Gurgaon, preconstruction work started in May 2022.