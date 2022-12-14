'Delhi Airport Snag Fixed': Authorities Say Smooth Movement Observed At T3

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday informed fliers that Terminal 3 is now free of the sluggish movement that was being reported for the past many days. Passengers had been complaining of overcrowding, chaos, and very long queues. Amid uproar, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also paid a visit to the airport to take a look at these issues.

The airport authorities informed the general public that smooth passenger movement was observed at all terminal entry gates at T3 with an average waiting time of up to five minutes.

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Airport also advised fliers to use the DigiYatra app for a “significantly faster experience at every touch point”.

Passengers had taken to social media to complain about the mess that IGI airport had been due overcrowding these days. Several passengers also complained about the long queues outside the airport and even at the security.

Amid the complaints, Scindia paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the IGI airport in Delhi on Monday morning. The minister pinned the blame of the increased passenger footfall at the lifting of COVID restrictions and assured that soon there will be better crowd management.

To assist passengers, airport authorities have been sharing hourly updates on the waiting time at the airport. This follows days of chaos, serpentine queues and angry social media posts slamming the mismanagement at the country's busiest airport.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday also informed that necessary actions have been taken to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport. These have resulted in the "least wait time" for boarding at check points and entry gates.

The Ministry yesterday had asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance. This was done to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.

The airport management and the aviation ministry’s four-point plan to decongest the airport included adding x-ray screening systems and more manpower at key areas. The crowding at the airport had led to angry complaints of mismanagements and last-minute panic for passengers. Air carrier IndiGo had asked its passengers to reach the airport 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.