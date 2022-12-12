Delhi Airport Chaos: Reduce Peak-Hour Flights, Real-Time Crowd Monitoring Among Measures To Decongest IGI T3

AMID the ongoing developments on the traffic congestion at Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 3, the authorities on Monday put in place an action whereby flights during the morning hours will be reduced, and there will also be an effort to remove some flights from Terminal 3.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the airport on Monday morning.

"Today we've increased the number of entry gates from 14 to 16. There was a meeting with officials inside the airport where we've decided that a board should be placed at every entry gate to display the waiting time before entry," said Aviation Minister Scindia, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Besides the real-time updates on social media, the crowd centre will monitor crowding at gates on a real-time basis. Further, the airlines will be informed about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free.

The measures to be taken include increasing the number of X-ray screening systems from 14 to 16 at the airport. There will also be two entry points-Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be used for the passenger's usage. It will be done by demolishing a reserve lounge and making a way for two entry points to use it.

According to the news agency PTI, preparations to reduce the number of flights during peak hours are also underway at all three terminals. During peak hours, the preparation for 14 flights at T3, 11 at T2, and 8 at T1 is underway.

Delhi International Airports Limited (DIAL) is also trying to use the technology as a tool to incorporate the use of an artificial intelligence-based tracking system that will message passengers and airport employees during the wait times. They have also added more employees to guide passengers.

"We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points, and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation," the DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.