Delhi Air Quality Worsens, Minister Gopal Rai Urges People To Work From Home, Carpool

AMID rapidly increasing levels of air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged to people to work from home if possible and reduce the use of vehicles while going outside.

On Wednesdsay morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 354, which falls in 'very poor' category. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal instructed the labour minister to provide Rs 5,000 aid to workers as the government has imposed a ban on construction work.

The environment minister made five requests before Delhiites to reduce air pollution as the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesdsay.

In his appeal, Rai requested the people of Delhi to report construction activities and to share pictures of construction projects on Green Delhi app. He further appealed people to work from home if possible to curb the pollution.

“I appeal to people if possible work from home and avoid taking out private vehicles. 50 per cent of the pollution is from vehicles. People shouldn't burst crackers,” Rai said.

He urged the citizens to carpool while going to work and asked them to report if they see coal and wood burning in the city. As the winter season kicks in, he urged people of Delhi to use electric heaters rather than burning wood to take protection from cold.

Rai said schools will be closed if and when the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV kicks in. Gopal Rai targeted BJP to stop abusing farmers for stubble burning, and alleged the party for hating farmers because of their anti-farm law protests. He also said that CAQM plans needs to be executed in states like UP and Haryana too.

“Air pollution problem cannot be resolved through politics. CAQM's plan needs to be implemented in UP, Haryana too," PTI quoted Rai as saying.

On stubble burning in Punjab, he said that the responsibility to curb pollution does not rely on state government only, the Centre should also pay attention in this regard.

"The central government gives subsidies to control stubble burning but farmers want direct incentives," Rai said. "Punjab's stubble burning could have come down by 50 per cent if centre cooperated," he said.

Gopal also said, "I request the UP & Haryana govts to form regional special task force to reduce air pollution in areas adjoining Delhi like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & Noida. The pollution problem is not the state's problem. It happens due to the air system that develops."

He further urged the central government to support farmers rather than taking revenge. "The BJP is now seeking registration of FIR against farmers. Do not seek revenge, start supporting them," the minister added.