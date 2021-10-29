New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With winters come the menace of air pollution in Delhi causing serious breathing problems for the people. As the winter season starts, Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR has started increasing continuously. Meanwhile, due to increasing incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas has reached the 'very poor' category.

The air quality index in some areas of Delhi has reached the very poor category on Friday morning. While the overall air quality in Delhi is recorded at 312 today morning, which is in the 'very poor' category, the AQI in 27 monitoring centres was recorded in the poor category. On Friday morning, at most places in the Delhi-NCR, the Air Quality Index has reached above 200, which is in the 'poor' category. The AQI is above 200 in areas including Mundka, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Shadipur, Rohini, Narela.

The AQI was 324 in Wazirpur, while the AQI in Loni in Ghaziabad is 360, in Vasundhara 330. At the same time, the air quality index in Noida is recorded at 275 while, the AQI in Greater Noida reached 255 on Friday morning.

The deterioration in Delhi's Air Quality Index came after the Ministry of Earth Sciences' forecast agency SAFAR on Wednesday said that the national capital's air quality will deteriorate further and enter the 'very poor' category on Friday. It said a rise in farm fires over north India in the next three days will increase Delhi's PM2.5 pollution level.

"Drier conditions tend to increase PM10. Thus, overall AQI is likely to degrade to moderate to the poor category for the next three days. The effective fire count over the northwest region is 348 and its share in PM2.5 is 8 per cent as westerly winds are partly favourable," SAFAR had said.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category at 269 at 6 pm on Thursday, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed. The air quality stood at 232 on Wednesday while it was 139 on Tuesday, 82 on Monday and 160 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The share of smoke from stubble burning in the city's pollution rose to 16 per cent on Wednesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan