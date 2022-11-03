Delhi Air Quality Turns Severe As Thick Smog Engulfs NCR; Political Blame Game Begins

DELHITIES on Thursday woke up to a heavy layer of smog as the national capital and its surrounding area’s air quality dipped into the “severe” category again. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi at 8 am was at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe'). The decline in air quality is attributed to unfavourable weather conditions with decreased wind speed and a sharp increase in farm fire incidents.

Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday morning was recorded in the “very poor” category. The overall AQI of the city stood at 354. For five consecutive days, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category. According to data released by the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, Noida slipped to an AQI of 393, in the "very poor" category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the "very poor" category.

The AQI between 0-100 is considered “good” while 100-200 is “moderate”, from 200-300 is “bad”, from 300-400 is sad to be “very poor” and from 400-500 or above is considered “severe”.

Meanwhile, on rising pollution issues, the political blame game began as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre for not coming up with a solution for rising air pollution in Northern India. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo rebuked Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav for blaming Punjab AAP for the rising level of air pollution in the national capital. He said it is being deliberately portrayed that only Punjab and AAP are the causes of air pollution.

This statement from Kejriwal came after BJP leader Bhupender Yadav also attacked AAP over Punjab farm fires and said that a state run by the AAP government has seen over a 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021.

"Someone has to take responsibility. Blaming each other won't help. We as residents of Delhi are suffering from this. Not only elders, but children at my house are also developing breathing issues due to this smog and pollution. Leaving home has become a difficult task. Continuous itching in eyes and cough have become normal things for us," a daily commuter from Delhi to Noida told Jagran English.