Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', AQI Highest At 357 Since January

THE AIR quality (AQI) of the national capital on Friday dropped to the "very poor" category, because of the increasing pollution in the region, reported the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the list released at 4 PM on October 28, 2022, on the official website of CPCB, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 357, with some regions of the national capital witnessing a "severe" category AQI.

The AQI of Anand Vihar in Delhi was recorded at 455 at 4 PM, adding it to the list of one of the most polluted areas of the city.

Meanwhile, at 5 PM, the AQI of Gaziabad was recorded as 384, Noida 371, Faridabad 346, and Greater Noida 365.

Apart from Delhi, 34 cities of the country recorded AQI falling under the "very poor" category including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

The pollution, meanwhile, is at its highest since January.

Reportedly, the quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan in the winter.

Earlier, in order to have control over the pollution, the Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well and imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation.

Additionally, in a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign. Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

An AQI falling between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The national capital has been witnessing a tremendous rise in the AQI following Diwali. A day after Diwali, Delhi was wrapped in a blanket of smog as the air quality on Tuesday remained in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) 323.

(With inputs from agencies)